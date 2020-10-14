Provident Wealth Management LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $296.13. 1,444,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,355,879. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $303.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.15 and a 200-day moving average of $247.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

