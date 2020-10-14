Provident Wealth Management LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 479 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $66,166,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after buying an additional 878,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,271. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

