PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PUMSY. Pareto Securities lowered PUMA SE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded PUMA SE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $9.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. PUMA SE/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $9.53.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

