PutinCoin (PUT) Market Capitalization Achieves $94,813.19

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 73.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 653% against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $94,813.19 and $2,781.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00052040 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,398.52 or 1.00038859 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001404 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000635 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00139982 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00025816 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

