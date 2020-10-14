PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Receives $69.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.60.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08. PVH has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in PVH by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 58.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.