Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,350,819.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $429,000. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.9% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,513,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,640,000 after purchasing an additional 165,997 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $2,860,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

