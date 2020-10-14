Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chevron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 9th. Truist Securiti analyst Ww. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. Truist Securiti has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

NYSE:CVX opened at $73.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.41. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,805,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 879,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,693,000 after purchasing an additional 158,434 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 139,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,519,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.