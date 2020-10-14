Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Banc of California Inc Issued By B.Riley Securit (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – Stock analysts at B.Riley Securit lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Banc of California in a report released on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $11.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $561.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Banc of California by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,186,000 after acquiring an additional 41,292 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,853,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 138,404 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 29.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 246,110 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 880,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 97,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

