Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

TFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

TFC stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,367 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after buying an additional 396,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,620,000 after buying an additional 228,155 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

