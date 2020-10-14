Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

FNB opened at $7.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 455.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

