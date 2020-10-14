Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($1.83) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.73). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($4.35) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $29.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

