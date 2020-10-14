Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $20.15 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 58.77 and a quick ratio of 58.77.

In related news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $121,831.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,188.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 60.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 99.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.