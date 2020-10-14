Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for WesBanco Inc Issued By B.Riley Securit (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research note issued on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

WSBC stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In related news, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

