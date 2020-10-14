Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Increased by Analyst

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

ASB opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $448.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.82 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 21.70%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $763,873. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 247.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 27.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

