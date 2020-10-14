Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Boosted by Analyst

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blackstone Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

Shares of BX opened at $55.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.91.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Blackstone Group by 323.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 126,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 96,280 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 202,334 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 659,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,032,000 after acquiring an additional 121,148 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at $11,456,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

