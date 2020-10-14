Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.96.

Shares of CFG opened at $28.02 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,095 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,490,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,546,000 after acquiring an additional 282,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,518 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,336 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,429,000 after acquiring an additional 194,822 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

