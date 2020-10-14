Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) Increased by Analyst (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.98.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$2.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $594.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.31. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.62 and a 52-week high of C$9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$122.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.18 million.

In other Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 154,852 shares in the company, valued at C$405,712.24. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $78,900.

The firm also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -2.77%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

