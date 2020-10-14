Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for HollyFrontier Corp Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for HollyFrontier in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $19.85 on Monday. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.10.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 50.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 121,129 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 607,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 8.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 553,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 175,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 69,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

