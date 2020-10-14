Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Raised by Analyst

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.32.

Shares of JPM opened at $100.78 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $307.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

