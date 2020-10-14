Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. Lifted by Cormark (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stelco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.69). Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Stelco has a 52 week low of C$21.00 and a 52 week high of C$26.50.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.00 million.

