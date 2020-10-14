Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Lowered by KeyCorp

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Talos Energy in a report released on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TALO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $88.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.88 million.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Robert D. Abendschein purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.