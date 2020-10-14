Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Cut by Capital One Financial

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WP Carey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for WP Carey’s FY2020 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

WPC stock opened at $67.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.70. WP Carey has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.044 per share. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1,832.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 278.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 115.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

