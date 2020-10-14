Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $21.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $180,650.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 13,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $280,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,967. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 48.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

