Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) Issued By Cormark

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$151.28 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$25.25 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.22.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$21.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.41. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$8.79 and a one year high of C$25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total value of C$274,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at C$360,669.82.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.