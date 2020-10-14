Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $29,588,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $231,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 418,682 shares of company stock worth $34,773,061.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $404,666,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $113,980,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,409,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,997,000 after acquiring an additional 302,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $56,498,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

