Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Raised by Analyst

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PFSI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $66.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Matthew Botein sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $142,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $63,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,844 shares of company stock worth $24,266,242 in the last three months. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

