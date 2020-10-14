Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Issued By B.Riley Securit

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37.

STL has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

NYSE:STL opened at $11.97 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $239.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.51 million.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares in the company, valued at $311,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 70.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,275,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,383,000 after buying an additional 1,350,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,337,000 after buying an additional 91,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,394,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,067,000 after buying an additional 43,426 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,642,000 after buying an additional 730,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,740,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,399,000 after buying an additional 200,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

