Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $481.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $462.67 million.Qiagen also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.58-0.58 EPS.

QGEN stock opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,747.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Qiagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

