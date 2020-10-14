Qiagen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 801 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,132% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

QGEN stock opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,747.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Qiagen during the second quarter worth about $73,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Qiagen by 377.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Qiagen during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Qiagen during the second quarter worth about $243,000. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Warburg Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.32 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

