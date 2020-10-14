QuarkChain Market Cap Tops $12.01 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $10.39, $24.68 and $51.55. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $12.01 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.15 or 0.04980219 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00053071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031945 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QKC is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,226,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,146,146,300 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

