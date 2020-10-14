Quiz (LON:QUIZ) Shares Gap Up to $7.39

Quiz Plc (LON:QUIZ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.76. Quiz shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 197,359 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Quiz in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10.

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

