R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.1% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.3% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securiti dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.41. The stock has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

