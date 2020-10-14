Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Shares Gap Up to $111.50

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $111.50, but opened at $117.50. Ramsdens shares last traded at $125.10, with a volume of 208,672 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramsdens in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36.

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

