Rate3 (RTE) Trading Up 8.3% This Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Rate3 has a total market cap of $422,471.44 and approximately $89,542.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, BitForex, DEx.top and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $561.30 or 0.04922344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00053118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031958 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

RTE is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ABCC, Bibox, Ethfinex, Coinrail, DEx.top, Hotbit, HADAX, DDEX, FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.