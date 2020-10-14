Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) – Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Rattler Midstream in a research note issued on Thursday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.88 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank lowered Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 4.51. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 70.0% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.