Raymond James Lowers Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $88.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.
BAX stock opened at $80.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.11. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19.
In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 14,066.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
