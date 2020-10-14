Raymond James Lowers Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $88.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

BAX stock opened at $80.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.11. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 14,066.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

