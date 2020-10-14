Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RJF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.29.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James stock opened at $77.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.16. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,613,000 after acquiring an additional 708,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,505,000 after acquiring an additional 52,487 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,090,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,733,000 after acquiring an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 815,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,608,000 after acquiring an additional 18,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.