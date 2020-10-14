Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$75,984.60 in Stock

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total transaction of C$75,984.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,835,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$97,143,373.03.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) alerts:

On Wednesday, October 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total transaction of C$79,419.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.84, for a total transaction of C$80,506.50.

On Friday, September 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.68, for a total transaction of C$71,043.90.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$70,841.10.

On Monday, September 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.45, for a total transaction of C$70,358.10.

On Friday, September 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.41, for a total transaction of C$70,235.10.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.26, for a total transaction of C$69,774.90.

On Monday, September 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.65, for a total transaction of C$70,935.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.61, for a total transaction of C$73,826.10.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.66, for a total transaction of C$73,965.90.

REAL opened at C$25.61 on Wednesday. Real Matters Inc. has a one year low of C$7.74 and a one year high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REAL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

About Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.