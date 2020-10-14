Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rentokil Initial (RTOKY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS: RTOKY):

10/13/2020 – Rentokil Initial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

10/8/2020 – Rentokil Initial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/5/2020 – Rentokil Initial was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/2/2020 – Rentokil Initial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/1/2020 – Rentokil Initial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Rentokil Initial is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Rentokil Initial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Rentokil Initial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/27/2020 – Rentokil Initial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/26/2020 – Rentokil Initial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2020 – Rentokil Initial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/15/2020 – Rentokil Initial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $37.53.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

