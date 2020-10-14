Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Gap Down to $1.05

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $0.97. Recon Technology shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 275 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Recon Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

