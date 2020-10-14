ReddCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $78,220.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $24.00 million and $78,220.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00051669 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,397.64 or 1.00010584 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00618180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00966183 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00103928 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005923 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, C-Patex, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Upbit, Bisq and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.