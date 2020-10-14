Relx (LON:REL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

REL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,962 ($25.63) price target on Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Relx from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Relx to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,901.09 ($24.84).

REL opened at GBX 1,710.47 ($22.35) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,735.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,777.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55).

Relx (LON:REL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.60 ($0.48) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Relx will post 103.2722403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

