RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives $195.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.43.

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 74.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,166,000 after buying an additional 756,289 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 23.2% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,399,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,353,000 after purchasing an additional 451,807 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 105.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,049,000 after purchasing an additional 443,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 306,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 35.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 958,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,934,000 after purchasing an additional 249,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $175.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.87 and a 200-day moving average of $170.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

