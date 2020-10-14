Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report issued on Friday, October 9th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $38.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $8,096,256.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,256.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $17,424,794.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,424,794.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

