Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SK Telecom (SKM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM) in the last few weeks:
10/8/2020 – SK Telecom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
10/7/2020 – SK Telecom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
10/2/2020 – SK Telecom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
10/1/2020 – SK Telecom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/18/2020 – SK Telecom was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.
9/15/2020 – SK Telecom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/20/2020 – SK Telecom is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.77. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10.
SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.
