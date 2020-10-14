Research Analysts Set Expectations for McDonald's Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald's in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald's’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

NYSE:MCD opened at $227.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.13. McDonald's has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in McDonald's during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

