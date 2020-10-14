Research Analysts Set Expectations for Whiting Petroleum Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.81). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.79) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Truist raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

WLL opened at $17.69 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $262,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $44,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

