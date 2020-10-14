Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 987.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 42,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,092,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after acquiring an additional 169,416 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,117,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

