Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Shares Gap Up to $53.94

Shares of Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.94, but opened at $56.00. Resolute Mining shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 127,975 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Resolute Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66. The company has a market cap of $727.71 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

