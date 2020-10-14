Reviewing Bank First (BFC) & Its Competitors

Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC) is one of 159 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bank First to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Bank First alerts:

This table compares Bank First and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 25.85% 12.27% 1.29% Bank First Competitors 14.86% 8.27% 0.85%

25.7% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Bank First shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank First and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $101.80 million $26.69 million 16.14 Bank First Competitors $7.71 billion $1.61 billion 8.59

Bank First’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Bank First is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bank First and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank First Competitors 2729 7696 6204 323 2.24

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 20.21%. Given Bank First’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank First has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bank First pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 31.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Bank First has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank First rivals beat Bank First on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 branches in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, Jefferson, and Barron counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.